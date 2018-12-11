Tourism Ministry bags social networking influencers award

Dubai: The Ministry of Tourism captured the Arab Social Networking Influencers Award in the Government Sector category. The awards are granted by the Arab Social Media Influencers Summit (ASMIS), organised by the Dubai Press Club.

The award was received by Abdullah bin Salim al Hajri, Assistant Director-General of Administrative Development at the Ministry of Tourism.

The award comes in recognition of the Ministry of Tourism’s outstanding performance and effect in the field of social media. The Ministry of Tourism has been selected as the best Arab governmental organisation that uses social networks in promoting its services to meet customer satisfaction.

It should be noted that ASMIS is the first and biggest event in the region for Arab social networking influencers. It is attended by key influencers, experienced people and representatives of the key international companies and social networks in the world. — ONA