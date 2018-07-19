Tourism Ministry and Mwasalat sign cooperation agreement

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Tourism and Oman National Transport Company (Mwasalat) signed on Thursday a cooperation agreement in the field of tourism promotion and awareness.

The agreement aims at enhancing and promoting the joint cooperation to serve tourism sector in the Sultanate.

The agreement also aims at disseminating tourism awareness and supporting tourism development to encourage interior tourism, as well as enhancing the communication link between the government and private sectors in the tourism fields through cooperation in the promotion side and highlighting tourism landmarks in the Sultanate.

The agreement also aims at distributing the publications issued in tourism information centres and broadcasting promotional messages and films.

The company will publish short films in the internal screens of the buses while the Ministry of Tourism will publish Mwasalat’s announcements at its websites. — ONA

