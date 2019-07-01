Local 

Tourism info centres open in Dhofar

The Ministry of Tourism has started operating temporary tourism information centres in Dhofar to help tourists. Marwan bin Abdul Hakim al Ghassani, Director of Tourism Promotion Department at the Directorate General of Tourism in the Governorate of Dhofar, said that the temporary centres provide visitors and tourists with information, brochures and maps that include data on hotels, hotel apartments, restaurants, markets and tourist attractions. He added that the Ministry of Tourism has contracted with a group of temporary guides to work in tourist information centres during khareef. — ONA

