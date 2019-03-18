Omani-Pakistani friendship panel seeks to enhance ties

Muscat, March 18 – Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al Busaidy,MUSCAT: State Council Chairman Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Mantheri on Monday received the delegation representing the Pakistani side of the Omani-Pakistani Friendship Committee between the State Council and the Senate of Pakistan led by Senator Mir Kabeer Ahmed Muhammad Shahi.

He underlined the aim of the committee to enhance cooperation and bilateral relations between the State Council and the Senate of Pakistan in all fields.

The high potential of the economic zones, as well as the strategic location of the two countries that facilitates trade exchange between them, was also pointed out.

Dr Al Mantheri highlighted the importance of visits between the two councils in strengthening parliamentary cooperation and referred to the Senate President’s visit to the Sultanate in November last when a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed.

He appreciated the role of the friendship committees in exchanging experiences in parliamentary work, which contributes to the development of mechanisms for optimum results. Senator

Mir Kabeer expressed happiness over the visit to the Sultanate, praised the development witnessed in all fields and the remarkable position it has achieved globally through sincere efforts.

He stressed the distinguished relations between Oman and Pakistan, which are deeply rooted in history, and expressed his country’s keenness to develop these relations, expand cooperation and enhance them in areas like commerce, education, health and technology to serve the interests of both countries.

Following the meeting, the delegation watched a documentary film highlighting the evolution of the Shura march in the Sultanate and the role of State Council in national action.

The meeting was attended by Dr Khalid bin Salem al Saidi, Secretary General of the State Council, Majid bin Said al Rawahi, Head of the Friendship Committee, and Mahfoodh Hamood Mohamed al Wahaibi, Council member. Also on Monday, the parliamentary friendship committee held a formal session of talks, participated by Omani and Pakistani delegations headed by Majid bin Said al Rawahi and Mir Kabeer Ahmed respectively. Minister of Interior, presented first Oman Tourism Awards (OTA) at a function in Al Bustan Palace Hotel on Monday. Al Bustan Palace Hotel, Crowne Plaza and Al Reef Hotel won the awards for best hotels. Zahara Tours and Golden Tours Oman were adjudged best tourism companies while Best Inn award went to Misfah Old House.

The awards are one of the latest initiatives of Al Roya Newspaper in a strategic partnership with the Ministry of Tourism to support tourism sector.

Hatem al Taei, Al Roya’s Editor-in- Chief, and the General Supervisor of OTA, explained that tourism sector is growing strong. The added value of the tourism sector amounted to RO 912 million by the end of 2018, achieving an annual growth of 25 per cent. The tourism sector contributed about 3 per cent to the gross domestic product by the end of last year.

“The award aims at enhancing the growth of the tourism sector and supporting the country’s plans to benefit from the sector in promoting economic diversification. Hence, tourism is considered one of the promising sectors to promote non-oil resources” said Al Taie.

“Among the aims of the award is to motivate Omani youth to become involved in the tourism sector by starting their own projects such as the heritage inns, which are a unique example of authentic Omani hospitality, or through working in hotel and tourist establishments,” he said.

