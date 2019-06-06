Tough weeks ahead to build new Danish govt

Copenhagen: Denmark’s likely next prime minister, Social Democrat Mette Frederiksen, faces tough negotiations in the coming weeks to form a minority government backed by parties with conflicting demands on climate, economic and immigration policy.

The opposition Social Democrats won Wednesday’s general election as expected, ousting Liberal Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen’s minority government after several of his key allies suffered scathing losses at the polls, including the anti-immigrant Danish People’s Party which saw its score more than halved to 8.7 per cent.

The Social Democrats emerged as the biggest party with 25.9 per cent of votes and have adopted much of the far-right’s hardline ideology and rhetoric on immigration, like most other parties in Denmark, pulling the rug out from under the far-right.

Its weak showing deals a blow to the party that has heavily dictated immigration policy in Denmark for two decades.

The Social Democrats and three other left-wing parties now hold a majority of 91 of 179 seats in parliament, while the right-wing won 79.

But Frederiksen has indicated she hopes to build a single-party government — common in Denmark under its system of proportional representation — that would rely on other parties on the left and right for support depending on the issue.

She is expected to want to collaborate with the right-wing on immigration, and with the left on most other issues.

But her left-wing allies are expected to pressure her heavily to accept their conflicting demands in exchange for their support.

“There will be intense negotiations … on the conditions for allowing Mette Frederiksen to become prime minister,” University of Roskilde political scientist Flemming Juul Christiansen said.

She “will now have to demonstrate whether she has the shoulders of a stateswoman, capable of rising above old conflicts to seize the opportunity voters have given the centre-left,” the centre-left daily Politiken wrote in an editorial, predicting “a war of nerves”. — AFP

