Tough Mudder made much-anticipated event debut in Oman over the weekend

Muscat: On Friday, Tough Mudder made its event debut in Muscat at Telal Al Qurm. The teamwork-focused, obstacle-crammed event was a first-time event in Oman promoting fun, while also challenging people and embracing a sense of community and teamwork.

Participants looking to do something different with their weekend took on the Tough Mudder 5K, which is an untimed format. To challenge everyone, and put their stamina to the test, they tackled a mud run, which included 14 unique obstacles and a never-ending supply of Mudder Nation camaraderie.

By designing and building innovative and unique obstacles, the course has seen strangers become a team working together to tackle obstacles including Pyramid Scheme and Everest 2.0.

From tight spaces to high places, every course is locked and loaded with chances to conquer your fears, find your best and experience the very best obstacles.

The 5K event format is a great way for Mudders to invite friends and family who though they would never do one because it was too far or too hard.

Hundreds of children were also able to experience a real adventure with an obstacle course mud run designed specifically for adventure-seeking kids. The course was designed to give kids the chance to work as a team, get muddy and experience the thrill of adventure.

All Mudders were able to train for the event by attending a free workout tour every Friday at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex from 8 am. The free workout tour will continue on a weekly basis for all members of the public.

With more than 3 million participants worldwide, Tough Mudder hosts more than 150+ events annually in nearly a dozen countries. Oman is now the second country in the Middle East to host a ‘Tough Mudder’ event, after the United Arab Emirates in 2016.

The highly anticipated ‘Alargan Tough Mudder 5K’, by Sabco Sports, was driven by Jeep and supported by Omran, Crowne Plaza Muscat, Domino’s Pizza, VOX Cinema, Alpha Movement Specialist, Virgin Radio Oman, Al Wisal 96.5FM, Merge 104.8, Y Magazine, Koooora Wa Bas, Tanuf Water, Effect Oman, Herb Middle East and Akeed.

Related