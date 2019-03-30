Football Sports 

Tottenham present Liverpool’s toughest hurdle

Oman Observer

Liverpool: Liverpool face arguably the toughest challenge remaining in their quest to end nearly three decades without a Premier League title when a Tottenham side with their own desperate need for points visit Anfield on Sunday. Jurgen Klopp’s men hold a two-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table, but have played one game more meaning they need the champions to slip up at some point in their remaining
eight games. However, City face a brutal April schedule as they bid to complete a historic quadruple of trophies and still have to travel to local rivals Manchester United, as well as hosting Tottenham themselves. Tricky trips to Southampton, Cardiff and Newcastle, who are all battling for survival, await Liverpool but the majority of their seven remaining games are at fortress Anfield, where they have dropped just four points all season. “They are unbeaten in the Premier League at Anfield, it is going to be a massive challenge,” admitted Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino. “We respect them, they are doing good job.” — AFP

