Total wins 3 blocks in Mexico oil bid

Mexico City: French company Total has won three blocks in Mexico’s last auction of oil and gas areas before the country holds presidential elections in July. The three blocks are located in the Gulf of Mexico — two of them were awarded in partnership with state oil company Pemex and another with Britain’s BP and Pan American.

“This completes our positions in the deep and shallow waters of the Perdido and Salinas basins and strengthens Total’s presence in Mexico with seven blocks, three as operator,” a spokesman for the company said on Wednesday.

In Tuesday’s auction, 16 of 35 oil fields were awarded. — AFP

