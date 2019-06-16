Top students of SQU visit Europe

Muscat, June 16 – The SQU Annual Students Trip 2019 for outstanding students of the university commenced on June 11. The trip, funded by a grant from His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, includes a visit to Austria, Czech Republic and Slovakia to learn the history and culture of the region. In addition, the student teams will visit the universities, tourist spots and other attractions with a view to gain international experience and make new friendships and associations. The group is led by Dr Badria bint Ibrahim al Shihi, Director of the Centre for Preparatory Studies at SQU, and Dr Zahir bin Humaid al Attabi, Assistant Dean of the College of Agricultural and Marine Sciences. The itinerary includes Bratislava in Slovakia, Prague and Brno in Czech Republic and Vienna, Salzburg and Innsbruck region (Tyrolean Alps) in Austria.

During their stay in Austria, the student teams will attend a lunch hosted by Yousef bin Ahmed al Jabri, the Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to Austria, and meet Austrian and Omani students residing in Austria. They will also visit the GCC Permanent Mission to the UN to learn about the roles, objectives and achievements of the mission. In Salzburg, they will meet the Mayor of city Salzburg in Hellbrunn Palace. In Innsbruck and surroundings, the student groups will visit the Swarvski Crystal World Museum in Wattens and Stubaital alpine valley in Tyrol.

The itinerary in Czech Republic includes cultural meeting and festive dinner in the garden of Brno Technology University with traditional Czech folklore music and dance show. The student delegation will meet the Governor of North Bohemia region. The students will visit Charles University in Prague and meet its Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Arabic department representatives. In Bratislava, Slovakia, the students will visit Comenius University and meet with Slovak students. They will also visit the Olympic Training Centre in Samorian Slovakia, Danubiana Meulensteen Art Museum and the Moravia region in Slovakia.

