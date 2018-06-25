Top priority to restore basic services in Dhofar

MUSCAT: The Supreme Council for Planning on Monday reviewed the report submitted by an expert group on the effects of the recent climatic conditions in the Governorates of Dhofar and Al Wusta, and the damage caused to infrastructure. The group was appointed by the Secretariat General of the Council. The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Dr Ali bin Masoud al Sunaidy, Minister of Commerce and Industry and Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Planning.

The council appreciated the efforts of the government authorities concerned (civil and military) and the community, which contributed greatly to alleviate the effects of these climatic conditions. The council also directed that priority should be given to restoration of basic services.

The council stressed the inclusion of the expert group report on dams, roads and other services in the National Urban Development Strategy. It laid emphasis on giving adequate space for wadis and beaches while implementing urban projects, taking into consideration viable solutions.

The council also reviewed a report on the performance of the Omani economy. The report pointed at the continuous improvement in the national economy compared to that in 2015 and 2016 due to rise in oil prices, in addition to growth in non-oil sectors.

The report also hailed the economic diversification policies. The council reviewed the progress of the development projects under the Ninth Five-Year Development Plan (2016-2020) and the new projects to be implemented during the next two years (2019-2020). In addition, the council discussed the role of the private sector in implementation and management of some major development projects, within the framework of partnership between the public and private sectors.

It also reviewed the study of the Special Economic Zone project in the Governorate of Al Dhahirah, which included the size of the targeted economic activities and expected economic and social returns that will enhance trade exchange and increase economic and development activities in the governorate. — ONA