Top officials visit hockey museum

MUSCAT: Top officials have recently visited the hockey museum set up by hockey personality SAS Naqvi. GV Rama Krishna, Head of Expat Services, Sales and Marketing, Bank Muscat along with hockey personality CK Somiah, made a visit to see Naqvi’s 75 years of collection from four Olympics, five Asian Games, World Cup and other international events.

Earlier, Ghulam Ghous accompanied by Zahid Ali had been deputed by Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) CEO Tayyab Ikram to donate a special memento for inclusion in the museum. Naqvi, a former coach of Oman national team, expects more support from International Hockey Federation (FIH) President Dr Narendra Batra and the AHF CEO as his museum has been recognised by the international authorities.

Dawood Ahmed al Raisi, former chairman of Oman Hockey Association (OHA), and former Vice President of AHF and a member of FIH Committee along with Mohammed Shambeh al Raisi, former treasurer of OHA and former member of AHF as well as FIH Committee had also visited recently. The museum has been set up at the Al Noor Building, Rex Road, Ruwi.

