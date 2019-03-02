Top in ME in open data inventory

MUSCAT: The Sultanate, represented by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI), has been ranked first in the Middle East and West Asia and 27th internationally at the 2018/19 Open Data Inventory (ODIN) published by the Open Data Watch on Saturday. ODIN is the only evaluation available for data coverage openness on websites provided by national statistical authorities. The Sultanate ranked 27th in the Open Data Inventory 2018 with an overall score of 64 per cent.

