Top Conservative to tell British PM May to quit

LONDON: A top member of British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative party will in the next few days tell her to quit by June or face a renewed attempt by lawmakers to oust her, the Sunday Times has reported.

Graham Brady, chairman of the influential 1922 Committee, is to tell May that 70 per cent of Conservative parliamentarians want her to resign over her handling of Brexit, the paper wrote.

May survived a confidence vote in her leadership in December and under party rules cannot be challenged again for another year. However, there are rumours Conservatives could change the rules to allow another challenge.

There has been widespread dissatisfaction within the party over May’s handling of Brexit, which was initially scheduled for March 29 and then pushed back to April 12 and now October 31 as May failed to get her Brexit deal through parliament.

The prime minister has already offered to resign should parliamentarians back her deal. — dpa

