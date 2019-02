Muscat, Feb 27 – Following the success of the mini-version of the triathlon 5i50, which took place last November, the world championships Ironman 70.3 will take place on Friday morning with an international participation of more than 1,000 competitors from 54 countries. The competitions will be organised by Ironman, a Wanda Sports Holdings Company, together with Triathlon Middle East and supported by the Oman Ministry of Tourism. The athletes will pass through beautiful views of the port city as they complete a 1.9km (1.2-mile) swim, 90.1km (56-mile) bike ride and 21.1km (13.1-mile) run during the inaugural Ironman 70.3. The Arabian seas provide for a non-wetsuit swim, which will be held in the calm, clear waters beside the desirable suburb of Al Shatti in downtown Muscat.

Al Shatti is also the location of bike transition, from which athletes will take on a bike route that likens a travel tour, passing all major monuments of Muscat including the Royal Opera House, Muttrah Gate and Sea Road, the Al Bustan Palace and the enticingly fast Wadi Al Kabir Road. Speed demons are in for a treat with a cruise down the flat 18 November Street. The single transition in Al Shatti provides convenience for athletes and a hot spot for spectators who will line the four-lap run course encircling the Royal Opera House and Intercontinental Hotel complex.

“We are ready for the race and we emphasise the fact that the Sultanate is capable of hosting various events, whether regional or global,” said Abdulaziz al Obaidani, Race Manager. “The Sultanate today is on schedule with a world race for Ironman, which we will see with the finish line.”

It is worth mentioning that the various sectors support the establishment of the race and join hands to make it a success, headed by the Ministry of Tourism, Royal Oman Police, Muscat Municipality and Oman Air, Oman Transport Company (Mwasalat), Omran, InterContinental Hotel, Karwan Plaza, Badr Al Sama Hospitals and Global Rent a Car and Oman Broadband.

Ironman 70.3 Oman 2019 offers 55 qualifying slots for the 2019 Ironman 70.3 World Championship in Nice, comprising of 30 age group slots plus 25 qualifying slots for the Women for Tri initiative.

Ironman Village

An Ironman Village will be platform for the iconic triathlon event. The village has begun operations from February 26 will continue until March 1. It will stage entertainment and exhibitions for various products organised by Triathlon Middle East and sponsored by the Ministry of Tourism, with the participation of small and medium-sized enterprises, entrepreneurs and a number of Omani craftsmen. The Ironman Village includes the shopping corner for sports equipment and village, Omani crafts and entertainment centre for children, which includes many recreational activities from the games, the drawing centre and the theatre, which offers entertainment and competitions, as well as the restaurant and coffee corner, which offers various choices of food to the visitors of the village.

The Ministry of Tourism also participates in the Tourism Information Centre in Al Man Al Hadidi village to know and promote tourist sites in the Sultanate. The most important objectives of hosting the event are promotion of the Sultanate and its tourist attractions. The village receives visitors from 10 am to 10 pm during the days of the events.

A children’s event will be held on February 28 at the Qurum National Park, which will be attended by children of different age groups, including running races from 50 metres to 1 km and 400 meters divided by age groups.

Ironwomen for 4 kilometres will be held on the same day.