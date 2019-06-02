Time to commemorate happy moments!

Festivities and celebrations are another form of happiness and enjoying life! Commemorating memorable occasions is a real blessing for people, indeed. Through such moments, people share happy times and memories with family, relatives, friends, colleagues and neighbours. Being in a mood of celebration is very positive and encouraging to refresh minds and spirits, strengthen relations

with others and break the daily routine of one’s life.

In view of that, there is always a need to get into such mood of happiness and celebrate every now and then while we are busy with the hustle and bustle of life. As a potential remedy for stress, such mood should be sustained even if there is no occasion to celebrate; perhaps having good moments could happen for the sake of refreshing minds and spirits.

Getting along with loved ones at various gatherings will undoubtedly help people be more relaxed,

satisfied and encouraged to do more especially at work.

There are certain days of celebration plugged in our calendar; some of which are annual while others are just occasional and celebrated for short-lived reasons. What we are all sure about is that moments of fun are always welcomed and well-received. Despite the reason behind the festivity, people will strive not to miss it to share the good moments of happiness and entertainment.

One of the much-awaited occasions that would be celebrated in the coming few days is Eid al Fitr which falls in the tenth month of the Islamic calendar. This Eid is being celebrated post completion of the Holy month of Ramadan; it comes as a gift from the Almighty Allah to all Muslims for completing 30 days of fasting. Celebrating Eid marks a way of thanking Allah for enabling Muslims complete this religious obligation; one of the five key pillars of Islam.

Eid al Fitr is a happy celebration for all Muslims; children, adults and elderly, both men and women alike. Regardless of their age and gender, people within the same neighbourhood exchange greetings and congratulations with each other since the dawn or even

since the moment the Eid date is announced. It becomes a common celebration for all.

On this day, people get together and become more united, and welcoming as well as forgiving and sociable. They all come together to start a new chapter of life after Ramadhan, the month of giving and forgiveness. As a matter of fact, this joyous day is a sacred gift from Allah to reward Muslims.

The day is much-awaited more by children who enjoy Eid more than adults and elderly. For children, Eid is a day of happiness as they get well-dressed with new traditional Omani costumes. Also, they impatiently long for the monetary gifts which they receive from their parents, relatives, siblings and others. For them, it’s the day of collecting more money and gifts; this is what Edi is all about for them.

As Eid al Fitr is a religious celebration, Muslims mark the day by performing a special prayer to thank Allah for enabling them to complete the fasting and for designating this day as a reward of happiness for all Muslims in the world. They perform collective prayers in the early morning mostly in an outdoor space. After the prayer, they start exchanging greetings and good wishes as well as visiting friends and relatives.

Eid al Fitr celebration reflects a number of Islamic principles and morals that Muslims all around the world share regardless of their origins, languages, countries and other differences. The day is observed by Muslims on the same way in any part of the world; it’s a

day of integrity, mercy and empathy between them.

Wish you all a happy and prosperous Eid ahead with loved ones!

Related