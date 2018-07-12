Tim Hortons to open stores in China

Montreal: Canadian coffee shop chain Tim Hortons announced on Wednesday it will open more than 1,500 branches in China over the next decade.

“China’s population and vibrant economy represent an excellent growth opportunity for Tim Hortons in the coming years,” said Alex Macedo, president of the company known for its coffee and donuts. “We have already seen Canada’s Chinese community embrace Tim Hortons and we now have the opportunity to bring the best of our Canadian brand to China,” his statement said. Burger King bought the chain in 2014 for CAN$12.5 billion (US$11.4 billion), and Tim Hortons now boasts 4,700 locations worldwide, mostly in Canada and the United States. — AFP

