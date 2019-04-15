Tiger roars to 15th major title

AUGUSTA, United States: Tiger Woods completed an epic comeback from career-threatening injury and scandal by winning the 83rd Masters on Sunday, capturing his 15th major title to end an 11-year major drought. The 43-year-old American superstar, who underwent spinal fusion surgery in 2017 due to chronic back pain, seized his first major title since the 2008 US Open. Winning a fifth Masters title, and his first since 2005, cemented a fairytale comeback to the pinnacle of golf for Woods, whose career imploded after a 2009 sex scandal and nagging knee and back injuries that required a total of seven surgeries.

“It’s the best I’ve felt with a driver in years,” Woods said. “I felt in control of my long game and it really paid off.”

With fans chanting his name, an emotional Woods walked off the 18th green and hugged his mother Kultida, daughter Sam and son Charlie just as he had embraced his late father Earl there after his first major victory at the 1997 Masters.

“It has come full circle,” Woods said. “This tournament has meant so much to me and to have everyone here means so much to me and my family. “Now to be the champion — 22 years between wins is a long time — it’s unreal for me to experience this. I just couldn’t be more happy, more excited. I’m just kind of at a loss for words.”

Racing to finish before an oncoming thunderstorm, players created their own electric atmosphere, spectators roaring repeatedly for sensational shotmaking on one of golf’s iconic stages.

Woods fired a final-round two-under par 70 to finish on 13-under 275 for a one-shot victory to capture a $2.07 million (1.82 million euros) top prize and the green jacket symbolizing Masters supremacy.

An all-American trio of three-time major winner Brooks Koepka, world number two Dustin Johnson and Xander Schauffele shared second on 276.

Jack says ‘Well done’

It was the fifth Masters title for Woods, his first since 2005, and it moved him three shy of the all-time record 18 majors won by Jack Nicklaus.

“A big well done from me to Tiger,” Nicklaus tweeted. “I’m so happy for him and for the game of golf this is so fantastic.”

Woods has won majors at Bethpage and Pebble Beach, where next month’s PGA Championship and June’s US Open will be played, but he’s not chasing Nicklaus.

“I’m sure I will probably think about it going down the road. Right now it’s a little soon. I’m just enjoying 15,” Woods said.

“I don’t know if he’s worried or not. I’m sure he’s home in West Palm (Beach, Florida) just chilling and watching.” The triumph was the first major victory for Woods when he did not lead after 54 holes, having started the day two adrift of reigning British Open champion Francesco Molinari.

Woods served notice he had returned to form by contending last year at the British Open and PGA before snapping a five-year title drought by capturing the Tour Championship.

Woods grabbed the lone lead on a jam-packed leaderboard with a tap-in birdie at the par-5 15th, a four-foot birdie putt following at the par-3 16th to double the advantage, allowing him to bogey the last and still win.

“I was as patient as I’ve been in a number of years out there,” Woods said. “I was controlling my shot placement, especially seeing that board. It was a who’s who.

“All these different scenarios keep flying around. It was an amazing buzz to follow what was going on and yet still focus on what I was trying to do out there. I liked it.”

Woods parred 17 and walked up to the 18th green to crowds 20-people deep applauding with delight, but he kept a stoic visage until the job was complete, a tap-in for bogey followed by a fist pump and a scream of joy in celebration of one of the greatest comebacks in sporting history.

“You couldn’t have had more drama than we all had out there,” Woods said. “Now I know why I’m balding. This stuff is hard.” — AFP

