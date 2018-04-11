Ties with UK reviewed

MUSCAT: Gen Sultan bin Mohammed al Numani, Minister of Royal Office, received on Wednesday Gavin Williamson, UK Secretary of State for Defence. At the beginning of the meeting, Gen Al Numani welcomed the guest who expressed his delight to visit the Sultanate.

The meeting exchanged cordial conversations and reviewed march of the good historic relations binding the Sultanate and the friendly UK in all areas, and means of enhancing them to achieve the joint interests.

The meeting also touched on several matters of common concern. The meeting was attended by the UK Ambassador to the Sultanate.

Gavin Williamson later left Muscat after an official two-day visit to the Sultanate.

He was seen off at Muscat International Airport by Brigadier Saleh bin Ahmed al Hinaee, Head of the Royal Protocols and Public Relations at the Command of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (COSAF) and the UK appointed Ambassador to the Sultanate. — ONA

