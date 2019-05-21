Thundershowers continue over governorates in Sultanate

Muscat: Chances of thundershowers will continue over most of the Sultanate’s governorates associated with fresh wind and hail, which may cause flash floods (wadis). Heavy rain is expected over the Governorates of North Al Sharqiyah, South Al Sharqiyah, Al Dakhiliyah and South Al Batinah with amounts ranging between 30 mm to 70 mm.

The Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) advices all to take precaution while raining and overflow of wadis and avoid venturing into the sea during the mentioned period. –ONA