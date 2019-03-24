Local Main 

Three women arrested for blackmail, extortion: ROP

Oman Observer

Muscat: Three women were arrested by ROP for forcefully detaining and blackmailing a citizen, an official statement said.

ROP said that this is a new method where young men are targeted through social media for blackmail and extortion purposes.

The citizen informed the police immediately after his release.

The accused were later arrested by the police.

You May Also Like

National CEO Programme set to score a ton

Lakshmi Kothaneth Comments Off on National CEO Programme set to score a ton

No plans to cancel annual Tour of Oman event

Oman Observer Comments Off on No plans to cancel annual Tour of Oman event

Exhibition on environment organised in Al Khabourah

Oman Observer Comments Off on Exhibition on environment organised in Al Khabourah