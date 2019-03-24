Three women arrested for blackmail, extortion: ROP

Muscat: Three women were arrested by ROP for forcefully detaining and blackmailing a citizen, an official statement said.

ROP said that this is a new method where young men are targeted through social media for blackmail and extortion purposes.

As per the details, three women (of an African nationality) who entered the Sultanate on a tourist visa lured a citizen to a place and forcefully tried to engage him in prostitution. They also took photographs of the victim in inappropriate situations for extortion purposes.

The citizen informed the police immediately after his release.

The accused were later arrested by the police.