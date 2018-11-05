Three-class configuration 787-9 joins Oman Air fleet

Oman Air , has taken delivery of its second three-class Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner that it has on order. This comes at a time when the airline is continuing its trajectory of rapid growth and expansion. Oman Air expects to receive the third 787-9 Dreamliner in December this year. Meanwhile, the national carrier is expected to receive a total of 9 more 737 MAX 8s within the next year.

The three-class Dreamliner features 8 First Class Private Suite, 24 Business Class seats and 232 Economy seats. Guests travelling aboard this aircraft in First Class can enjoy unparalleled levels of comfort with one of the longest 180 degrees flat-bed seats available on any commercial airliner. Fully enclosed, the suite has 55 inch extra tall doors to ensure complete privacy. The aircraft will be equipped with leading technology and the latest in comfort and amenities, including cutting edge entertainment to enhance the travel experience of their guests.

A host of enhancements have been introduced across all cabins including dining, amenities and comfort. A new exclusive chinaware, cutlery, glassware, linens and bedding collections have been launched to provide Oman Air premium guests with a unique, bespoke experience.

All classes feature ‘Aria’, a new state-of-the-art Thales Integrated In-Flight Entertainment System designed exclusively for Oman Air featuring an immersive cinematic interface design, showcasing the latest in on-demand blockbuster movies, TV programs and audio selections. Exclusively curated content is available for visitors to Oman, who look to experience the very best of Oman culture from the moment they step onboard.

Following the launch of new routes to Istanbul and Casablanca in June and July this year respectively, Oman Air celebrated recently the launch of its new service to Moscow on October 30, and the resumption of the Maldives route on October 28.

With the addition of the new Dreamliner, Oman Air’s fleet consists of three Boeing 787-8, five 787-9 Dreamliners, six Airbus 330-300s, four Airbus 330-200s, five Boeing 737-900s, 21 Boeing 737-800s, four Embraer 175s and five 737 MAX.