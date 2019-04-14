Three child abuse cases reported in Muscat last week: ROP

Muscat: Three cases of child abuse were reported last week in various parts of Muscat, which included sexual harassment and physical assualts.

According to a statement by Royal Oman Police (ROP), in the first case, an eight-year-old boy with disabilities was abused by a relative.

In another incident, an 11-year-old boy was raped by a citizen but managed to escape from the accused as he started shouting.

The Al Khoud police station received a complaint from a woman claiming that her 11-year-old daughter was harassed by a worker at her parents’ home.

All three suspects have been arrested and the Royal Oman Police call on parents to educate and educate their children to avoid such crimes. They also urged parents to report such cases by calling the hotline number or contacting the nearest police station.