Thousands of people evacuated as Australian bushfires rage

SYDNEY: Thousands of people were being evacuated from their homes in northeast Australia late on Wednesday, as bushfires raged across Queensland state amid a scorching heatwave.

Some 8,000 people were told to leave the town of Gracemere, south of the central coast area of Rockhampton, as a fast-moving blaze threatened homes. The Bureau of Meteorology declared a “catastrophic” fire danger — the highest possible risk rating — in some central areas, while firefighters battled to contain more than 130 blazes across the state.

“This is a very stressful situation for families. I need you to all be strong. I need you to all listen. Your family and the protection of our community is vital,” state premier Annastacia Palaszczuk warned those told to leave.

“So we need to reach out to community members who are frail, who are elderly, who have a disability. Please listen to authorities, it is going to get a lot worse,” she added.

The Bureau of Meteorology said scorching temperatures had broken records across Queensland, with the state capital Brisbane reaching 37.9 degrees Celsius (100.2 degrees Fahrenheit). At least 34 schools were closed, and authorities said the number of homes destroyed was likely in “single digits” but it was too early to confirm. — AFP

