Thought of HM theme of seminar on music

Muscat: The Cultural Club will hold a seminar under the theme “Music in the Thought of His Majesty the Sultan: Preservation and Renewal” at the Royal Opera House Muscat on Tuesday, coinciding with the Sultanate’s celebrations of the 48th National Day. The seminar will begin with a musical performance by the Oman Center for Traditional Music where the audience will listen to a selection of musical pieces from the centre’s band, ranging from national music to traditional Omani music. The seminar will include two sessions. The first session will include four working papers. The seminar will also include an exhibition of musical publications. Several institutions will take part in the exhibition, including the Ministry of Heritage and Culture, the Ministry of Education, ROHM and Oman Center for Traditional Music.

