Thotabaduge clinches A’Saffa golf spoils

Muscat: A’Saffa Foods, SAOG., Oman’s largest fully integrated poultry project and producers of fresh, healthy, tasty and natural range of poultry and allied food products (having the Sultanate’s biggest Snack Food processing plant) — recently organised the fourth edition of the ‘A’Saffa Golf Tournament’ at the Ghala Golf Club course.

Dr Mohammed bin Hamad al Rumhy, Minister of Oil and Gas, was the chief guest of the event and presided over the tournament’s presentation ceremony.

Shaikh Rashid bin al Saadi, Chairman of A’Saffa Foods, was also present on the occasion.

The extremely talented Rohan Thotabaduge with an impressive 41 Nett score was declared ‘Champion’ of this year’s A’Saffa Golf Tournament that saw an overwhelming participation of over 120 avid golfers. Ibrahim al Wahaibi who scored an incredible 40 Nett score was a close first runner-up, followed by Fauzi

Adnan Mohammed, who was declared second runner-up with a Nett score of 38 points C/B. The ladies division was won by Ave Peetri with a score of 36 Nett, and the junior division was won by Ahmed al Wahaibi with a Nett score of 39 points. ‘Nearest to the pin’ was won by Gurupreet Singh, and the ‘longest drive’ by Frank

O’Regan.

An 18-hole competition in stable ford format, the tournament was open to golfers throughout the Sultanate with a registered handicap. Through the annual tournament A’Saffa endeavours to bring together and recognise top quality golf players, as well as increase the awareness of golf in the Sultanate.

Congratulating the winners on their victories, Dr Nasser al Maawali, CEO at A’Saffa Foods, said, “It is an honour to be able to host members of the local golfing community, and supporters of the A’Saffa Foods family at our annual golf tournament. We are so lucky to be able to play such an outstanding golf course and work with the incredible staff of Ghala Golf. Through this tournament, it is our aim to continue to do our bit towards increasing the scope of the game of golf in Oman; alongside using it as a platform to showcase our range of healthy and tasty savouries. The A’Saffa brand has been associated with pure, tasty food and healthy living since the time of its inception and through the A’Saffa Golf Tournament we will continue to promote healthy choices through the game of golf.”

“Based on the positive feedback garnered during this year’s tournament, we are confident that next year’s edition too will be a success and will serve as the perfect playing ground for talented Golfers. Apart from thanking those who participated and made this year’s tournament a success, I would like to thank the Ghala Golf Club for hosting the game at their world-class facility,” averred Sidhartha Lenka, Head of Marketing and Sales at A’Saffa Foods, on the sidelines of the presentation ceremony.

