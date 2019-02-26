This Turkish pop-up is riding the wave of new dining experience

Pop-up restaurants are yet to fully etched their way into the consciousness of people in Oman. As the name implies, restaurants like these usually occur in the most unexpected of places for a limited time and owed a lot of its origin from the supper clubs of the 1960s.

In countries where there are not many restrictions, these restaurants are the best way for new talents to showcase what they can do. Often attracting foodies who are willing to try almost anything, they become venues for would-be restaurateurs to test out their food menu and as of late, for communities to raise funds while allowing participants to taste great, sometimes weird, food at a cheaper price.

Inspired by trends sweeping the rest of the world today,

a Turkish pop-up is coming to Oman for a limited time.

The new seasonal restaurant lounge called Turkuaz will be opened from February 27 to June 2018 at the Al Bustan Palace, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel.

“Turkish cuisine is considered to be one of the most sophisticated from around the world. With a fusion of Central Asian, Middle Eastern, and Balkan influences it carries with it centuries of history that can be felt in each bite,” shared Katrin Herz, General Manager at Al Bustan Palace.

She added, “The opening of Turkuaz will allow guests to experience the magnificent culture and traditions that were once sought out by people from around the world.”

With turquoise at its core, a historic symbol of wealth and opulence, the pop-up restaurant greatly communicates the Ottoman traditions from Turkish weaved carpets, decorative calligraphy, painted ceramics and elaborate architecture that dominated the region have been infused into the restaurant’s décor.

Chef Okan Demir, Chef de Cuisine, including visiting chefs Ali Ozkan and Alper Kizilbayir will let guests experience traditional cuisine inspired by ingredients found within the region, including a number of locally harvested produce, together with meat, spices, and herbs.

Signature dishes include ‘Icli Kofti’ better known as stuffed meatball, ‘Etli Manti’, traditional dumplings, ‘Adana Kebab’, hand-minced meat kebab mounted on iron skewer and grilled on charcoal and the famous ‘Firin Sutlac’, rice pudding.

Also open for Suhoor throughout the Holy Month of Ramadhan, the restaurant and lounge will provide guests with a fulfilling pre-fasting meal to be enjoyed the Turkish way, with family and friends.

Other attractions include daily cultural practice and a great offering of traditional Turkish tea.

