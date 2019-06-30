This magic herb will heal fractures, cure headaches

Muscat, June 30 – Next time when you are visiting the Muttrah Fish, Fruits and Vegetables Market, don’t miss the Omani herbs on sale. Saif Mohsin (pictured), vegetable shop owner, is eager to introduce the herbal plant ‘Tais.’ The plant with yellow flowers is very important explained the veteran shop owner, “Drink it with water and it is great for the bones. And in cases of severe vomiting.” Ali Esmail al Snafi in his paper, ‘Pharmacological importance of Haplophyllum Species in Iraq,’ said that in the north of Oman, the juice expressed from the leaves was used as a remedy for headaches and arthritis. In Saudi Arabia, Haplophyllum tuberculatum, in addition to treating headaches and arthritis was also used to remove warts and freckles and to treat skin discolouration, infections and parasitic diseases.

“In Sudan, the herb was used as an antispasmodic, to treat allergic rhinitis, gynaecological disorders, asthma and breathing difficulties. In Iraq the herb was used as a salve for wounds and a decoction was used for stomach aches in children, while in Algeria the herb was used injuries, ulcers, for infertility, diabetes, bloating, fever, liver disease, rheumatism, obesity, constipation, colon, hypertension, cardiac disease, scorpion stings, flu, vomiting, throat inflammation, tonsillitis, cough and loss of appetite.”

Ahmed al Abry who practices traditional Omani medicine explained, “It is the best medicine to heal fractures of the bone. It is best used after drying and powdered. Just add a small spoon to a glass of warm milk and drink twice a day. One can also use it fresh boiling it in water. “The plant is found in the mountain areas of Oman — in Salalah, Jabal Akhdhar, Jabal Shams and even in the foothills like Al Hamra,” he added. The tradition seemed to continue because the precious herb is still available at the vegetable market in Muttrah.