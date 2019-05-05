This is how future fuel stations would look like

Muscat: The Minister of Housing, Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed al-Shabibi, signed seven agreements to grant the right to use for the establishment of integrated fuel service stations on Batinah Expressway and Adam-Thumrait Highway.

It may be noted that the ministry had earlier short-listed 93 applications, which were then referred to the technical analysis team. Four companies have been selected for setting up fuel stations on the Batinah Expressway.

They include Saud al Shizani International for setting up a station on the right side of the road in Al Suwaiq al Hur; Sumaiya Batti al Riyamiyah (left side of the road) in Al Suwaiq al Hur; Shell Oman Marketing Company (right side of the road) in Saham-Al Rawdha, and Hassan Ibrahim al Farsi (left side of the road) in Liwa.

For Adam-Thamrait Highway, the winners are Al Maha Petroleum Products Marketing (right side of the road) in Haima al Ghaftain; Mohammed Salim al Harsousi (right side of the road) in Haima Wilayat Centre (right side of the road) and Al Shafaq Constructions (left side of the road) Maqshan-Wadi Bani Khuwaitir.

As per the bidding conditions, the bidders were to provide a timeline showing stages of project implementation, preferably not exceeding two years from the date of signing the contract, along with the preliminary economic feasibility study with a commitment to the management of facilities, general maintenance, and cleanliness for all project facilities.

Meanwhile, temporary fuel stations have been set up on the Batinah Expressway at the truck weight station sites.

Apart from fuel stations, the facilities will include restrooms, a mosque, a shopping centre, car service centre, restaurant, parks and parking lots that will stimulate economic activity through tourism traffic.

The ministry had constituted a committee comprising officials from the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and the Supreme Planning Council for determining conditions and the price of bids before calling for the auction.