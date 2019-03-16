This beach-loving couple recommends four outdoor adventures

Chloe and James are the people behind the Instagram account @ordinary.adventurers and were in Oman to check out the country’s myriad of outdoor adventures. From surfing in Al Sharqiya and lounging in many of its beautiful beaches to exploring the historical wonders of Al Dakhiliyah, the couple posted a series of photos that inspire extreme wanderlust.

“When we are not posing in front of a sunset, we are watching it. It’s something we have always loved to do together… some of the landscapes here are just beautiful. Who knew that Oman wasn’t just a vast desert and has so much character?” they shared on two of their posts.

“The ocean is our favourite part of Oman. We spend so much of our time in the sea for snorkelling, kayaking and surfing and we highly recommend all three,” Chloe shared.

We reached out to the couple to ask them what their top four favourite destinations in the country. While Chloe did have a hard time nitpicking sharing, “Selecting our top destinations in Oman was so difficult because we absolutely love this country and it has so much to offer and so many beautiful places,” these are the most memorable to them.

Snorkelling at Bandar al Khairan

Emerald waters, secluded pocket of beaches, a snorkelling and diving haven made Bandar al Khairan first on their list. Only about an hour away from Muscat, Chloe shared, “Bandar al Khairan is one of Oman’s gems. For beautiful snorkelling and desert island camping, this is the ultimate location.”

While the area can be challenging to do some surfing which the couple love to do, other water activities and fishing can make up for it.

Surfing at Al Ashkarah

Chloe shared that “the ocean is our favourite place” which is probably the reason why they picked Al Ashkarah as their next favourite spot. Located about an hour drive from the beautiful city of Sur, Ashkarah is the best place to escape the summer heat of Muscat.

“Al Ashkarah [definitely] for a nice break from the summer heat. And sometimes offering great waves to surf!” Chloe said.

Hiking at Riyam Mountains

The couple is always looking forward to their weekends. It is during these two precious days that they can go out and about. While James would love to spend his afternoon fishing, the couple also does other activities like hiking and no better place than starting off at Riyam Mountains. As Chloe shared, “The Riyam Muttrah Mountains — we absolutely love hiking in these mountains as they overlook the gorgeous scenes of Muscat. It’s well worth the climb!”

Relaxing at Qantab Beach

Quite the competitive couple, Chloe and James had a little diving competition held in Qantab which to our editors, James definitely won by a mile (sorry, Chloe.) Also, a great zone for fishing, its lovely location and delightful activities endeared Qantab to the couple.

“Qantab Beach is our favourite beach in Oman so far. Full of fishing boats and hustle and bustle. It is perfect for snorkelling, fishing & relaxing.”