This AI-enabled robotic arm can pack boxes quickly

Researchers have developed an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled robotic arm that provides a more efficient way to pack boxes, saving time and money. Researchers formed a team to deal with multiple aspects of the robot packing problem in an integrated way through hardware, 3D perception and robust motion, according to the study presented at the IEEE International Conference on Robotics and Automation. The study coincides with the growing trend of deploying robots to perform logistics, retail and warehouse tasks. Automating such tasks is important for companies’ competitiveness and allows people to focus on less menial and physically taxing work. “We can achieve low-cost, automated solutions that are easily deployable. The key is to make minimal but effective hardware choices and focus on robust algorithms and software,” said Kostas Bekris, Professor at Rutgers University in US.

