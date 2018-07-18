Third edition of North Sharqiyah cycling race on July 28

MUSCAT, JULY 18 – Coinciding with the Sultanate’s celebrations of the Renaissance Day (July 23), Sports Affairs Department in North Al Sharqiyah is planing to organise a cycling competition on July 28 in the Wilayat of Al Mudhaibi in coordination with The Adventure Challenge Team. The competition will take of from the entrance of the wilayat near Shell Petrol Station (Al Naba Station) at 06:00 am, crossing the nearby villages and passing by touristic and traditional landmarks, then ending up at Al Zaheb village.

The total distance of the completion is 100 km. There will be a cycling race for around 20 km to increase the excitement between the cyclists. Over 100 participants are expected to take part in this competition. The event is supported by the sports department in Al Mudhaibi and a number of sponsors from government, private as well as civil bodies.

This is the third edition of the adventure as the Adventure Challenge Team organised the first one in 2016 in the Wilayat of Dima W’attayeen driving through the mountains until Al Mudhireb in the Wilayat of Al Qabil for a distance of 160 km. The second edition was in 2017 for 130 km starting from Wadi Bani Khalid driving through Bidiya, Al Qabil and Ibra, ending up in Samad Ashan in Al Mudhaibi.

The competition is popular among people and helps to spread knowledge on this kind of sports all around the Sultanate.

It aims at raising awareness towards the importance of exercise and healthy lifestyle in general.

The cycling event also promotes tourism and calls upon conserving cultural and traditional landmarks of the wilayats.

