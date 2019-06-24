Third A320neo joins SalamAir fleet

BUSINESS REPORTER –

MUSCAT, JUNE 24 –

As part of its expansion plan, Omani low-cost carrier SalamAir has announced the arrival of its new A320neo, the third to join its fleet since December 2018. The narrow-body jet, an update of Airbus’ classic A320 and its best-selling model, has been custom-built for the airline and offers a host of passenger benefits including optimised cabin space, extra stowage space, and greater comfort.

“Since taking to the skies, SalamAir has been an airline of firsts, and we’re proud to be the first operator in the Sultanate to introduce this A320neo. The aircraft is top of the line and its combination of upgraded features and improved efficiencies make it a perfect addition to our fleet,” said Captain Mohamed Ahmed, CEO of SalamAir.

“Our expanding portfolio will allow us to offer our guests an even greater choice of services and travel options, while maintaining the same high standards they have come to expect. The commissioning of the third A320neo is yet another milestone in SalamAir’s young history”

Adel A Albanwan, ALAFCO’s CEO commented: “I am pleased to announce the delivery of a new A320neo aircraft to SalamAir. This delivery follows on from our agreement to lease five new A320neo aircraft, with the first of these aircraft delivered in May 2019. We are pleased to have Salam Air as our partners and are keen to develop and build upon our long-term strategic partnership going forward. Our agreement with Salam Air signifies ALAFCO’s continued efforts in providing flexible and cost-efficient leasing solutions to the global airline industry”.

The new addition is part of SalamAir’s ambitious expansion plan, which will double the number of A320neo’s in its fleet by the end of the year, as well as increase its network to 29.

The airline, which launched in 2016, currently operates flights to 20 destinations.

