Dominic Thiem kept his ATP Finals alive on Thursday, beating Kei Nishikori in straight sets and pinning his hopes on a comprehensive win for Kevin Anderson over Roger Federer. Thiem, who came into his final round-robin match at London’s O2 Arena with two defeats — against Anderson and Federer, beat Nishikori 6-1, 6-4 in the afternoon session. Top seed Djokovic is already through to the semifinals after beating Alexander Zverev.

