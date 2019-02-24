These photos encourage you to read

Muscat, Feb 24 – The Photographic Society of Oman (PSO) held its annual Iqra International Photography Competition on the sidelines of Muscat Book fair on Sunday. The ceremony was presided over by Dr Abdulmunim al Hasani, Minister of Information. The Kuwaiti photographer Yousuf al Muhanna was awarded the Best Photography Medal. The FIAP gold medal was awarded to Haling Ment from Myanmar while the PSO Gold medal went to the Turkish Zubaida Aiden.

The FIAP silver medal went to Hussein Abdul Jabbar from Saudi Arabia, and the PSO silver medal was awarded to Tamila Rakmanina from Azerbaijan. The Kuwaiti photographer Yousuf al Muhanna also won the FIAP bronze medal, and the PSO bronze went to Ahsanol Sadiq from Bangladesh.

Twelve photographers were presented with honorary awards from FIAP and PSO. The FIAP awarded Nuri Kuban from Turkey, Hint Ong From Myanmar, Yong Hong from China, Samira Solis from Egypt, Sawsan Taher from Bahrain and the Gang Wang from China. PSO awarded Firad Jarrar from Palestine, Najat al Fadil from Saudi Arabia, Xan Han of Vietnam, Sivush Ijlali of Iran, Pritam Kumar of India and Zhang Ling of China. The theme of the annual international competition is Iqra which means read in Arabic.

The competition focuses on the importance of reading and its impact on our lives. A specialised jury selected the winners during the Muscat International Book Fair. A total 1,494 pictures from 450 participants from 52 countries was submitted for the awards, while only 265 pictures of 168 photographers were selected.

It is worth mentioning that the competition stimulates audience to read as all the pictures are related to books and reading. The contest also shows the different skills of photographers in capturing the importance of reading. The exhibition continues till the end of book fair.

