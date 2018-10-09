The British press continues its coverage of issues during the annual meetings of political parties recently held in Birmingham and Liverpool, with Brexit as the dominant one over other issues.

Concerns continue to be raised by many political figures and anti-Brexit groups while there are only six months to go or to stay.

Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May faces both internal and European opposition to her plan known as ‘Chuckers’, which may lead to resignation from her post in the absence of a satisfactory solution to both Britain and the European Union.

This might even lead to new general elections as proposed by Leader of the Labor Party, Jeremy Corbyn, who is seeking to push May for a general election in the hope of a win for his party, after which negotiations or a deal can take place on Brexit to better protect jobs, trade and workers’ rights.

As the meeting of Conservative Party concluded, May called upon the nation and her Conservative Party to “pull together” and used the term “unite” 16 times after division in her party on the issue. She warned that if members do not support her on Brexit, Britain may lose and Brexit may be a risky process altogether.

On its part, the opposing Labor Party proposed to first hold a new referendum on the final outcome of the Brexit negotiations. May believes it would not be in the interest of the UK to hold a general election before Brexit in March 2019.

The Labor Party’s strategy on Brexit may still be controversial. In his speech at a meeting, Corbyn said they would oppose any agreement emerging from the EU without reaching a deal. He pointed out that there was an urgent need for an agreement on the establishment of a customs union between Britain and the European Conglomerate as well as ensuring the preservation of British citizens’ rights of employment.

On its part, the EU wants a free trade agreement — without providing the UK with the same benefits of its membership — and an equal space through harmonisation of norms and standards for future links.

Meanwhile, Britain sees the need to stop preferential treatment of the working class of the European Union post-Brexit. In the case of Britain reaching a trade agreement with the EU, it could spell a different situation for the Labor Party.

Moreover, May has excluded the possibility of a second poll citing that “we got the nation’s vote and people chose to walk away from the Union”, noting a second poll would be a political vote only.

On the other hand, EU leaders see the need for Britain to submit its plan and provide guarantees regarding the border between its region of Northern Ireland, and Ireland, the State Member of the European Union, as the former will remain under EU economic supervision if London and the EU do not reach a trade agreement that keeps the border between Britain and the EU open.

The possibility of a ‘no deal-Brexit’ is significantly increasing over time.

Overall, the polls confirm that Britain will remain open and be an important artery for the flow of money around the world for several centuries, while everyone hopes to reach a political agreement at the last minute.

