Theatre, film societies merged

Oman Observer

Muscat, Dec 4 – The Ministry of Social Development has recently issued a decision to combine the Oman Society for Theatre and the Oman Film Society in a sing entity under the name Oman Society for Film and Theatre. The decision dissolved the board of directors of the Oman Society for Theatre. The legal term of both the Oman Society for Theatre and the Oman Film Society will expire by the end of this month. The decision states that the activities of the Oman Society for Theatre would be suspended and the persons in charge of it won’t be allowed to deal with the money and documents that belong to the society.

Asim al Shedi

