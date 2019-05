Ramadhan is the time when Muslims detach themselves from worldly pleasures and focus on prayers. During the holy month, they spend more time at the mosque than at any other time of the year. Fasting during Ramadhan is one of the five pillars of Islam. Believers abstain from eating and drinking from dawn to dusk. The pictures show the faithful reading the Holy Quran and participating in Iftar in Al Amerat, Muscat.

— Pictures by Khalfan al Ruzaiqi

