The Sultanate to Participate as Special Guest at Paris Book Fair

Muscat: The 39th Paris International Book Fair will be held in Paris tomorrow (Thursday). The Sultanate will be a Special Guest of the exhibition, which runs until 19 March 2019. The Sultanate’s delegation is headed by Dr. Abdulmon’em bin Mansour al-Hassani, Minister of Information and accompanied by representatives of official and private institutions, as well as civil society institutions, writers and literati taking part in the fair.

The Sultanate’s participation in this version of the fair is accompanied by many cultural events that represent the Sultanate’s cultural and civilizational aspects in international forums. The Royal

Oman Symphony Orchestra (ROSO) will also take part by performing some Omani folklore musical pieces. The fair will feature a wide variety of Omani publications translated into French, as well as a special corner for screening documentaries on the history and culture of the Sultanate and an additional corner for the reception of senior visitors of officials, intellectuals and publishers to inform them about Omani publications and the cultural dimensions of the Omani civilization.

The cultural programme will start with the Sultanate’s participation as a Special Guest in this fair on 15 March with a lecture entitled “The Arabic and French Languages: Two Way Influence”. The

lecture will be delivered by Hassan al-Ramadani from the College of Tourism. A session will be also held on childhood and its nurturing in Oman. The session will be moderated by Rolla al-Zain with the participation of Dr. Amer al-Aysari from the Ministry of Education and former Minister Pierre Jacques.

After that, a number of publications will be launched and signed for a number of writers and poets. A lecture entitled “How Cinema Serves Archeology: Excavation in the Sultanate: Protection and

Challenges” will be given. This lecture will be given by Prof. Guillaume Gernez of the Sorbonne University, and Blanche Gichou, Director of the French Cinema Association, TV Producers and producer of Oman; The Treasure”

The cultural programme also includes a seminar on the role of Nizwa Magazine in the cultural scene on the occasion of its 25th anniversary. It will be moderated by Assem al-Shidi, with the

participation of Saif al-Rahbi, Huda Hamad, Dr. Issa Makhlouf and Dr. Al Hawari Ghazali. The cultural events will conclude the first day with a poetry evening. It will be moderated by Louisa Nadhoor. Hasan al-Matroushi, Shumaisa al-Nu’maniya and Fatima Ihsan will take part in the evening event.

On the second day, a seminar on Omani-French Relations: Yesterday and Tomorrow” will be held in which Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al-Busaidi, Secretary-General of the Foreign Ministry will be present. He will be joined by Herve de Charette, former Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Jean-Marie Bockel, Chairman of Friendship Association with the GGC Countries at the Senate, Renaud Salins, French Ambassador to the Sultanate, the historian Xavier Beguin Billecocq, and Mark Lavernier, researcher on Omani and Gulf Affairs, and moderated by Hassan al-Ramdani.

The lecture will be followed by a lecture entitled “The Diversity of Poetry and Literature in Oman and its Development” by Said al-Saqlawi, Chairman of the Omani Society for Writers and Literati. Dr. Aisha al-Darmakiya, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Cultural Club, will give a lecture entitled “The Pillars of Culture and Values of Knowledge in Oman”. The session will be moderated by Olga Andrianova.

Related