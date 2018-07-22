The Sultanate marks Renaissance Day

Muscat: The Sultanate will mark tomorrow (Monday) the 48th anniversary of the launch of the modern Omani Renaissance under the wise leadership of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said.

The Omani man has managed to contribute to achieving the development aims of his country and interact with the developments around him.

This glorious date marks a new Omani dawn under the leadership of HM the Sultan. It marks the beginning of a new stage of development and growth at which a modern nation was built.

This nation is capable of reviving the glory of Oman and its cultural role in the region and the world. The nation is also based on citizenship principle, equality, the rule of law and keeping pace with modern age.

Since the first day of his rule, His Majesty the Sultan has been very keen on making the Omani man, the maker of this development and its objectives.

To this end, His Majesty has done his best to build the Omani citizen and develop his capacity to carry out his noble national task.

His Majesty the Sultan has shown trust in the Omani man and considered him the most precious asset of this nation.

Throughout the past 48 years, the Omani man has been the aim and center of the development plans and programmes.

His Majesty the Sultan’s dedication and strong will coupled with the loyalty, love and sincere efforts of his subjects have fruited well on all parts of this kind land.

Out of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said’s, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces’ keenness to promote the national capacities of the state’s institutions, the Joint Effort 10 Exercise was carried out in March 2018 with the participation of the military, security and civil institutions of the state in preparation for the national exercise Al Shomoukh-2 in forthcoming October to be followed by the Omani/British military exercise “Swift Sword-3”.

On the other hand, the light munition and weapons factory, the first of its kind in the Sultanate, was also opened in the wilayat of Sumail last May.

While presiding over the Council of Ministers’ meeting last February, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his satisfaction and appreciation for the continuous efforts exerted by the government, noting that these efforts helped achieving good rates in the comprehensive development march that caters both to economic and social dimensions and safeguards the level of basic services rendered to citizens, besides channeling investments to economic diversification projects.

His Majesty hailed the citizens’ cooperation in making development plans and programs a success. In a bid to extend social care and alleviate the burdens on citizens, the fuel subsidy system was implemented early this year on those whose income is not more than RO 600 as per the guiltiness set by the Council of Ministers in 2017.

In June 2018, the Council of Ministers decided to expand the beneficiaries by raising the cap to RO950 with effect from August 1st 2018.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Manpower in cooperation with the private sector companies as well as job seekers managed to provide 33,230 job opportunities for male and female Omani job seekers at the private sector establishments during the period from December 3rd 2017 to July 11th 2018; 32% more than the targeted 25,000 new jobs.

The National Economic Diversification Program “Tanfeedh” is one of the national programmes that aim at achieving the Sultanate’s vision towards economic diversification.

The Implementation and Follow Up Unit published its annual report for 2017 and highlighted the progress made in implementing the projects of the various sectors.

On the other hand, the commercial operations of Muscat International Airport started on March 20th 2018.

The airport is one of the major achievements of the modern Renaissance. The Airport will give momentum to the tourism sector and will enhance the growth of the national economy in general and the logistics sector in particular. The new airport can handle 12 million passengers per annum.

Since the dawn of the blessed Renaissance, HM the Sultan has given priority to involving the Omani citizen in the development process and decision making.

His Majesty has been keen on providing Oman with a unique Shura experience and democratic practice that ensure citizen involvement in decision making.

The policy has achieved many good results during the past years and enhanced the development march. It also played a role in establishing the state of institutions and rule of law.

In this connection, the Council of Ministers, the State Council and Majlis A’Shura held a regular joint meeting.

The meeting highlighted the importance of dialogue and the need to agree to views that help implement development plans and programs.

The State Council and Majlis A’Shura hold joint session during June and July 2018 to discuss the articles of difference about the draft mining law and the drat life water wealth law.

HM the Sultan always affirmed that the achievements made during the blessed Renaissance march would not have become a reality without the continuous effort and strong will that forecast future and world for better tomorrow.

While the comprehensive development process enters its 49th year with confidence, it is looking forward for a better future.

Oman expresses the utmost loyalty and gratitude to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said and appeal to Allah to safeguard His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said and grant him good health, happiness and a long life.

As for the foreign policy of the Sultanate, His Majesty’s vision has been characterized with wisdom, far-sightedness, frankness and credibility.

This vision made Oman an oasis for security, safety and stability. It also earned the Sultanate the respect of everyone, especially the Sultanate spared no efforts to bring wars to end, bridge differences and ensure proper environment for restoring peace, security and stability in the Gulf and Arab regions.

Since his accession to the throne in 1970, His Majesty has adopted a crystal clear policy based on right, peace, cooperation, tolerance, friendship, cooperation among nations and states and good-neighboring principles. It is also based on adoption of dialogue as a means for solving any disputes, peacefully to achieve mutual and common interests within the tenets of the international law and legitimacy.

The Sultanate continues its good efforts to enhance understanding and dialogue among states to solve all the regional and Gulf issues as this will ensure continuing the development processes amid more secure and stable environment.

The policy has earned the Sultanate a good reputation in recognition of its positive role in enhancing communication among countries of the world.

It also made the Sultanate an important partner in the good efforts made to achieve the interests of the peoples of the region and the world around it.

On May 25th 2018, His Majesty the Sultan and the Chinese President Xi Jinping decided to set up strategic relation between the Sultanate and the People’s Republic of China to achieve the joint and mutual interests of the two countries.

The Omanis are receiving utmost respect and esteem everywhere in the world; thanks to the Sultanate’s wise policies. The Sultanate enjoys the trust and confidence of all disputing parties and can gather them all on dialogue table to sort out differences by peaceful means.

It should be noted as well that the development of the Sultan’s Armed Forces has been one of the priorities of the blessed Renaissance March.

Emanating from His Majesty’s strategic thinking and deep military experience, His Majesty has realized that achieving security, stability and security is a requirement and a priority for nation building and achieving prosperity.