The Sultanate Jumps 8 Places to Rank 69 – Global Innovation Index

Muscat: The Sultanate’s ranking has made a positive progress in the Global Innovation Index (GII) for 2018, compared to the last year. Oman has advanced 8 places this year, reaching the 69th place in the GII out of the 126 countries involved, as compared to its 77th place in 2017.

Commenting on this achievement, Dr. Sharifa Hammoud Al Harthiya, Director of the National Innovation Strategy (NIS) at The Research Council (TRC), said, “The Global Innovation Index, of which its results were announced two days ago, provides detailed metrics about the innovation performance of 126 countries and economies around the world, including political environment, education, infrastructure and business sophistication.”

According to Dr. Sharifa, the effective management of financial and human resources for the implementation of the ninth five-year plan, the concentration on the innovative initiatives across the various government institutions, as well as, the consolidated efforts of the relevant institutions through building partnerships and creating efficient collaboration bridges, have played the crucial role that has led to the increase of the Sultanate’s ranking in the Global Innovation Index.

“The Global Innovation Index reports are among the indicators that have considered for the follow-up with the performance of the National Innovation Strategy, which aims to create a well-planned national innovation system that ensures the activation of linkages among its components in the Sultanate,” Dr. Sharifa added.

Among the milestones achieved in 2018 was the establishment of the Omani Society of Intellectual Property, which is one of the outputs of the National Innovation Strategy that has contributed to the improvement of the Sultanate’s ranking.

It is worth mentioning that the GII includes 80 indicators, supervised by a group of experts from international organizations and global academic universities. With regard to the higher education indicator, Oman has achieved the fourth place in the GII. The Sultanate was also ranked among the top 20 countries in terms of the overall expenditure on education, and ranked among the top 10 countries in terms of expenditure on education per a student. With regard to the ease of establishing start-ups, Oman has been classified under the top 30 in the Index, and it ranked under the top 40 countries in terms of human capital and research.