Local Main Oman 

The Sultanate, EU hold consultative meeting

Oman Observer , , ,

Muscat: The Sultanate and the European Union (EU) held a consultative meeting at the General Diwan of the Foreign Ministry today.

The meeting was chaired from the Sultanate’s side by Dr Mohammed bin Awadh al Hassan, Acting Undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry for Diplomatic Affairs, whilst it was chaired from the European side by Collin Sklona, EU Deputy Director General for the Middle East and North Africa.

The meeting discussed means of enhancing fields of cooperation between the Sultanate and the EU on various fields of common concern, as well as exchanging viewpoints on several regional and international issues.

The meeting was attended by Michele Cervone D’urso, Head of the EU Delegation to the Sultanate and a number of officials from both sides. –ONA

 

You May Also Like

Relief as municipal fees increase postponed

Samuel Kutty Comments Off on Relief as municipal fees increase postponed

Bank Muscat Board proposes 35 per cent dividend

Oman Observer Comments Off on Bank Muscat Board proposes 35 per cent dividend

Local sheen missing in Salalah charter boom

Kaushalendra Singh Comments Off on Local sheen missing in Salalah charter boom