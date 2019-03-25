The Sultanate, Czech Republic ink air transport pact

Muscat: The Public Authority of Civil Aviation (PACA) today signed an air transport agreement between the Sultanate and the Czech Republic.

The agreement provides for the open skies concepts, allowing airlines of both countries to operate any number of flights between the airports of the Sultanate and the Czech Republic through any midpoints and points beyond the two countries.

The agreement was signed by Dr Mohammed bin Nasser al Zaabi, CEO of PACA and Juraj Koudelka, Czech non-resident Ambassador to the Sultanate.

The agreement allows national carriers of the Sultanate (Oman Air and SalamAir) to extend their operational networks to the Czech Republic, attract Czech airlines to operate direct flights to the Sultanate, or exchange codeshares with other carriers.

The agreement allows the airlines of the two countries to establish cooperation relations to exchange codeshares with the carriers of one of the two countries and with the carriers of any other country.

The agreement contains 26 articles for the regulation of technical and operational matters, in addition to a special annex to the air routes between the two countries.

The Sultanate is currently linked with similar bilateral agreements in the field of regulating air transport services with more than 100 countries to regulate the operation of airlines between the Sultanate and those countries.

PACA seeks to increase the rights of air transport between the Sultanate and various countries around the world. –ONA