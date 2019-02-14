The Sultanate condemns terrorist bombing in Zahedan

Muscat: The Sultanate condemned the terrorist bombing in the Iranian city of Zahedan.

A responsible source at the Foreign Ministry stated that: “The Sultanate of Oman condemns the terrorist bombing, which targeted a bus carrying Iranian soldiers in Zahedan in southeastern of Iran, resulting in a number of deaths and injuries.

While the Sultanate of Oman expresses its sincere condolences and sympathy to families of the victims, and its solidarity with the Iranian government, it affirms the rejection of all forms of terrorism and violence anytime and anyplace, whatever their motivations are.” –ONA