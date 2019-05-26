The significance of the final 10 days of Ramadhan

Mosques all over the country are getting more packed as the holy month of Ramadhan enters the last and final phase and believers are looking forward to welcoming the ‘best out of the bests’’ prayer times and draw themselves closer to Allah Almighty. The reason why the last ten days are important is that during this final phase, the “Night of Power” or ‘Qiyamul Lail’ is bestowed. This happens on the same night the holy Quran was descended down to the earth for mankind. The holy Quran describes this night as a night better than a thousand nights and believers are well aware of the power in the Night of Majesty.

According to Al Bukhari and Muslim, quoting Aisha (R.A), that when the last ten days of Ramadhan began, the Prophet (s.a.w) would stay up at night, wake his family and tie his lower garment tight. He would strive hard in worship during the last ten nights of Ramadhan as he did not do at other times. Whoever spends the night of Laylat al-Qadr in prayer out of faith and in the hope of reward, will be forgiven his previous sins. It simply indicates that believers need to, during the course of the next ten days, to make the most in ibadah, good deeds, reciting Quran, dhikr, making dua, Qiyamul-lail among others; as the benefits are in multiple folds.

One of the best dua’s that can be recited on Laylat al-Qadr for the forgiveness of sins is that which the Prophet (SAW) taught us: “Allahumma innaka ‘afuwwun tuhibb al-‘afwa fa’fu ‘anni (O Allah, You are All-Forgiving and You love forgiveness so forgive me).”

Think of all that you need to ask Allah for and ask Him now. If you haven’t before, this is the time to connect with Him and feel closer to Him. And when you do during these last ten nights and days of this Ramadhan, you would want to do this again and again – even after the month is over. When you are in a state of prayers and worship, please open your heart for others as well and please do remember your brothers and sisters in your prayers. Remember what the Prophet said: “The supplication that gets the quickest answer is the one made by one Muslim for another in his absence.” Reported by Abu Daw’ud and Tirmidhi.

Shaikh Ismail Menk, Mufti of Zimbabwe, in his interview with the Observer said, “As we draw close to the end of the holy month, believers should have a retrospect of what he or she has been offering and it should reflect on their deeds, prayers, supplications, and dig deeper in to the blessings of the holy month.”

Scholars call this last phase of Ramadhan as the maximum acceleration point where one needs to maximise their deeds such as prayers, supplications, charity and other ways to get closer to Almighty Allah. In view of these, Omani scholars urge believers to make use of the coming nine days and nights to be more involved in prayers.

“We all need to make these coming 9 nights taglined as “ME TIME WITH ALLAH” and push away the distractions pulling us to the material world. We should imagine ourselves a slave on duty and work without taking a break to make the most of the holy month,” Hatim Abdissalam, a religious scholar said.

