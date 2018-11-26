The remarkable ‘A Night in Venice’ coming to ROHM

The Royal Opera House Muscat is proud to present Johann Strauss’ brilliant comedy of errors, Eine Nacht in Venedig (A Night in Venice) in a wonderfully entertaining ROHM coproduction with Opéra de Lyon.

The operetta tells the intriguing tale of an unusually eventful evening in Venice. Behind their carnival masks, the characters are caught in comical situations as the Duke of Urbino attempts to conquer the beautiful Barbara, a senator’s wife. A tricky situation develops when the Senator catches on and tries to foil the plan, but without offending the Duke, from whom he has much to gain. The Duke’s barber, his fiancée, a chambermaid and a famous spaghetti cook are involved in the intrigues.

Against the backdrop of Venice’s famous Piazza San Marco, waltzes are danced to music of infinite grace, adding grandeur and glamour to the production. With artistic direction by Peter Langdal, one of Denmark’s leading theatrical directors, this eighteenth-century story is vividly enacted in modern dress. The Orchestra of Opéra de Lyon is led by its brilliant young principal conductor, Daniele Rustioni.

ROHM presents Eine Nacht in Venedig on Thursday and Friday November 29 and 30 at 7:00 pm. An informative Pre-Performance Talk that will enhance your experience of the operetta will be held (for ticket-holders only) one hour before the performance in the Maidan Hall on the second floor of the ROHM building.

For information and booking visit www.rohmuscat.org.om

