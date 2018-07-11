The Pearl Muscat unveils mock-up apartment

MUSCAT, JULY 11 – The Pearl Muscat, a range of freehold residential and commercial units aiming to cater to both citizens and residents, which is part of the Al Osool Properties on the Muscat Hills Boulevard showed a mock-up apartment with all the necessary furnishing to a select gathering on Wednesday. Comprising of 298 apartments (1, 2 and 3 bedroom units), the project is an epitome of luxury living close to the airport and promises facilities such as swimming pool, garden, play area and a jogging track for residents, the project’s intent is to provide a comfortable-elite-living experience.

“The Pearl Muscat’s value proposition is Quality, Convenience, and Location.

With prices starting from RO 59,600 for a 74sqm 1 bedroom apartment, the project is already playing Home to 19 Nationalities and counting”, Hassan Juma, Managing Director of Al Osool Properties said, adding that nearly 60 per cent of the project is already sold off.

A part of Madinat Al Irfan, finest planned urban development aiming to be the new downtown of Muscat, The Pearl Muscat Project not only promises but is all set to deliver the highest quality of product to meet the premium standards of an Integrated Tourism Complex (ITC), he further said.

The commercial area is spread over 4000sqm and is anticipated to be a popular dining and shopping destination for all.

Oman’s real estate industry is hugely supported by both local and foreign investors and has gained immense confidence of end-users.

This is because, “Oman’s real estate market continues to offer attractive returns”, he added.

Belonging to MJS Group, “Al Osool Properties” has developed numerous high-end residential, commercial and retail projects since its establishment.

While providing upmarket living and working experiences for the clientele, and in turn enhanced the areas in which they are located, these properties have provided gains in asset value for purchasers over the long term.

Every project undertaken by Al Osool Properties has a long-standing dedication to quality and technical expertise within the fields of architecture and project management.

The project marketing and sales activities are being managed by ERA Al Osool Real Estate, a reputed name in the real estate business additionally offering leasing, property management, valuation and facility management services.

KABEER YOUSUF