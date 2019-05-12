The missing off day for labourers!

The world has celebrated the Labour Day a few days ago; a day of reward for all those serving the march of nation-building in their home lands. This day marks the time for employers to congratulate their employees on this occasion. It is an opportunity to value the tremendous efforts, and acknowledge the achievements made by employees regardless of the job they do! The sacrifice of time and effort by each employee to his or her job cannot be underestimated. Employees always spare no effort to bring out their best for the cause of their organisations.

In return, what they look for is some kind of appreciation and respect from their bosses. This definitely stands not only as a dose of encouragement to employees, but a push to open up their minds towards creativity and aiming high. As well it urges them to

believe in work not as a man’s punishment, but a reward, source of strength and a pleasure, of course. As Aristotle said, “Pleasure in the job puts perfection in the work”.

Highlighting the importance of believing in human resources, His Majesty Sultan Qaboos accorded high attention to human resources development in all spheres of life. He called upon all government and private parties to put serious dedication on this matter. As he stated, “As long as society succeeds in raising, developing, qualifying, training, enhancing skills and diversifying the experience of its human resources, success is guaranteed in building a modern state with progress in all aspects of life”.

Labour Day has its origins specifically in the eight-hour day movement which promoted eight hours of work, eight hours of recreation, and eight hours of rest. This doesn’t mean it’s only for those involved in blue collar jobs, but for all employees.

It’s an occasion to appreciate employees’ devotion, hard work and commitment. In fact, the day

signifies the importance of employees as real asset of each organisation and business.

As an occasion, it’s time to honour not only outstanding and high performing staff, but every single employee who plays a role in running the business of any organisation. Generally, all employees’ assignments are significant otherwise they would have not been hired for that particular job.

Regardless of how simple is the role or impact of a certain job, it shouldn’t be undervalued; we all complement each other at work.

Dear employees, whatever you do, work with all your heart as working for the Lord, not for men. As the Almighty Allah says in the Holy Quran: “And say, Do as you will, for Allah will see your deeds, and so will His Messenger and the believers.”

The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), was asked what type of earning was best, and he replied: “A man’s work with his hands and every lawful business transaction.”

Human beings are blessed with different types and ranks of jobs, but this doesn’t mean that the one’s job is highly paid or the ones in high posts should underestimate those who are paid less or the ones involved in blue-collar tasks. The Almighty Allah says in the Holy Quran: “We raise some of them above others in ranks, so that some may command work from others.”

We all have no choice on what we do or have in life; it’s merely the Creator, Allah, who blessed us with different fortunes and fates with no distinction to certain origins, religions, languages or cultures. It’s just a matter of giving human beings what is good

for them and serving them better during their lifespan!

Fortunes and blessings are fairly bestowed on people, but sometimes it’s just our own interest to get more and more. However, everything comes at the right time; we just need to be patient.

Let’s salute the hard work and dedication of the strong-willed souls around us!

