The lesson we can learn from the wind!

Shifting sands of the desert can tell us a lot about life. The wind carries the sand at times making sand dune to shift. Life can take the aid of the wind too. This is what crossed my mind as I listened to my friend explain, “Bad times are followed by good times. No one suffers forever. “

Patience is to be practiced and it has been, if not the word would not have existed. History is full of such stories. They tell us about how fate can turn for the betterment at any time.

If you like to play video games you would have had many experiences where you thought you have lost the game but you end up winning in the last minute. Are you the kind of person who likes to complete a game even when you are going to lose or are you the person who likes to quit the minute you detect a hint of failure. The ones with the experience are the ones who have failed and revived to taste success when they thought they are going to lose it all. And that means if they had given up they would have never learnt to modify and make the changes to meet the success.

It is not enough to have an idea, one must have passion. Having the passion alone will not suffice as any success story, whether we like it or not, passion needs discipline. The reason being that one does not want to be a ‘One hit wonder’. To achieve a level of consistency one must have the instinct to know when to bring in changes, which also means change is good. But may be the trick is to change before someone else expects you to change. Going back to the wind of change, a weather expert can tell us more about how much the weather status depends on the wind direction. If the wind is northwesterly it indicates, in the case of Oman, the wind is coming from the direction of the desert. So it is going to be warm and dry. The wind from the ocean is going to be cooler and may be humid. At night and early morning it is even possible for the fog to form that is until the sun begins to shine. Even the desert have a break from the glaring sun as at night the heat is lifted off because there is nothing to hold them back and so we experience the cold nights of the desert. Just like the complex circulation of the atmosphere aided by the tilt of the earth’s axis, which also has an impact on how we receive the sun’s rays, could our fate be predestined too or is it all just circumstantial conditions?

The wind up there in the atmosphere has the pressure but when it reaches towards the ground, the physical features of the land causes friction bringing in the changes. The relaxed sand dunes can suddenly be stirred up into a sand storm. The camel probably would just chose to sit down until the storm passes.

Take a closer look and we can notice that one thing is constant and that is change. Look closer further and we get to see that there is constant motion. The universe does not rest at all.

Now applying all that to us —whenever we feel we are stuck all we have to do is move once the storm is over. Move so nature can integrate us with all its happenings. As long as we withdraw ourselves we will not only stagnate and lose opportunities but miss out on the real deal of life. We are not who we were and that is the result of all the changes we have endured. As one popular saying goes ‘the storm will pass’, but how we manage in the storm is what we learn going through experiences.

But the one who really learns is the one who takes time to appreciate. The one who appreciates realises that learning is a never ending process. The water continues to flow until it reaches a dam, and we continue to evolve unless we do not want to. The difference being humans have a choice. We have the power to decide.

