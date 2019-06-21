The historic voyage

The Royal Navy of Oman’s vessel Shabab Oman II arrived in the Port of Scheveningen in The Hague in the Netherlands on Thursday to participate in the Liberty Tall Ships Regatta Festival, which will run from June 20 to 23.

This station is part of the route of its fourth international journey to the European continent (the Masts of Glory and Peace) and lasts for six months.

It was received by the organising committee of the festival, as well as by the Plenipotentiary Minister Adnan bin A’mer bin Ahmed al Shanfari, Charge d’affaires of the Sultanate’s Embassy in The Hague.

Shabab Oman II participated in a maritime parade of all vessels participating in the race as it entered the Port of Scheveningen, in addition to its participation in the official opening ceremony of Liberty Tall Ships Regatta Festival.

Shabab Oman II had completed its participation in the 2019 Armada Maritime Festival in the French city of Rouen, as part of its journey to the European continent from April 15 to October 7.

The vessel docked on the banks of the River Seine in the French city of Rouen after more than 6,000 nautical miles since it left the Said bin Sultan Navy base on April 15. While participating in 2019 Armada Maritime Festival, the vessel stayed for 10 days (June 6-16) in the city of Rouen, and participated in various activities and events of this marine festival.

The ship received more than 120,000 visitors during the 10 days of the festival, during which the ship opened its doors for visitors during its participation in the festival, where it received daily large numbers of people from different nationalities who were eager to know many details of Oman’s long history.

They met with the crew of the ship who were keen to give answers to all the inquiries related to the Sultanate of Oman. They also organised a photo exhibition about the ancient history of Oman and the present development of the Sultanate. Also on show was a presentation about the ship’s stages of construction and its three international voyages and the current international voyage to the European continent. — ONA

