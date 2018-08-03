The GTC4Lusso: A contemporary vision of Ferrari’s illustrious four-seater heritage

The new Ferrari GTC4Lusso stable is Maranello’s latest interpretation of the four-seater concept, which combines extraordinary performance in all driving conditions with sporty elegance and luxurious comfort for both driver and passengers alike.

The GTC4Lusso’s name references several illustrious predecessors, not least the 330 GTC or its 2+2 sister model, the 330 GT, as well as the 250 GT Berlinetta Lusso, which married extreme performance with stylish design and sophisticated materials and craftsmanship. It follows in the footsteps of the FF, the first ever Ferrari you could drive on rough terrain or take up mountains for a ski trip thanks to its predictive all-wheel drive system, and continues the lineage of Ferrari’s spacious 2+2 models that began with the 1948 166 Inter.

Ferrari has updated the grand touring FF with a stunning new interior, sharper exterior styling, improved engine and handling and a brand new name that reflects the luxury that epitomizes Ferraris’ flagship models. Here we take a moment to reflect on the most significant models that have shaped the history of Ferrari’s V12 and V8 engined four-seaters.

Related